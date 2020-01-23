Share:

Karachi - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwni has appreciated the work of non-governmental organisations engaged in creating awareness about the citizens’ rights.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the concluding session of a two-day training workshop for the awareness of laws related to the rights of women and children. It was organised by the Lawyers for Human Rights and Legal Aid (LHRLAS) in collaboration with UN Women and Women Development Department Sindh. He also distributed the certificates to the participants on the occasion. Zia Awan of LHRLA highlighted the importance of the workshop.

The commissioner said there is a saying that “ignorance of law excuses no one “ a person who is unaware of a law may not escape liability for violating that law merely because one was unaware of its content.

He said referring the workshop on laws that provide protection to the women and children, he said that lawyers have more responsibility in this regard

He also stressed the need that those who are engaged in public service work as public servants have also the equal responsibility to protect the rights of the common people.

He said protecting the rights of common people particularly the women and children was not only the responsibility of the civil society organizations or lawyers, public servants have more responsibility. Earlier speakers on this occasion spoke on the existing laws that provide protection to women for their rights and gender based violence.

Various participants also spoke on this occasion they said that new laws on domestic violence. Many participants applauded the fact that they were told about unconventional laws that they had not heard about before. They believed that awareness of such laws would help them facilitate women who have suffered this plight and bring perpetrators to justice. All of them pledged that they would use these instruments to help women in need as much as they can.

Zia Awan of LHRLA highlighted the Importance of the workshop saying that the organization has been working for the past three decades to lift up women and children subjected to gender based violence, harassment, and other forms of torture have been . It was the first organist ion to launch a helpline dedicated to women and children in Pakistan in 2011, he added.