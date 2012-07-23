KARACHI - At least five people were killed in separate incidents of violence in different parts of the metropolis on Sunday.Bodies of two men were recovered from Sher Shah Bridge near Northern Bypass within the remit of the Maripur Police Station. The bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital and later moved to Edhi morgue, Sohrab Goth, where the victims were identified as Abdul Aziz, 38, son of Nazir and 25-year-old Idress, son of Aslam. According to law enforcers, both the victims were residents of Lyari. SHO Atif Shah said that unidentified men gunned them down after taking them captive. A case has been registered against the unidentified killers and investigation is in an advanced stage. Separately, a 28-year-old man, namely Hussain, son of Fateh Mohammad, was attacked by unidentified gunmen while passing through SITE area near Baldia Town. He sustained bullets and breathed his last at the Civil Hospital. The motive behind the murder could not be ascertained till the filing of this report. Separately, a rickshaw-driver, identified as Siraj Ahmed, 38, son of Ghulam Rasool, was mowed down near his residence in Gulfam Society within the precincts of the Al-Falah Police Station. Police officials said the victim was returning home on his rickshaw, when unidentified attackers targeted him with a sharp-edge weapon, wounding him fatally. Ahmed was ferried to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries. The officials suspected that he might have been killed over personal enmity. Within the jurisdiction of the Ibrahim Hyderi Police Station, a 25-year-old woman, identified as Noora Bibi, was recovered dead from her house in Rehri Goth. Her body was taken to the JPMC, where doctors revealed that she had been strangled. Police officials said that her husband, namely Ashraf, was missing since the recovery of the body, suspecting that he might have killed her over a domestic dispute.