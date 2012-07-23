RAWALPINDI – There is acute water shortage in Arya Mohallah as the tube-well of the area has been out of order for the last many days.

Residents of the mohallah told this agency on Sunday that water was not being supplied to the area and “we have to fetch water from far flung areas for drinking and other requirements.

Nadeem Malik, a resident of the locality, said that water shortage had hit the area badly. “We have lodged many complaints with the Wasa authorities but no action has been taken so far”.

The people urged for the early repair of tube-well. Some localities of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) are also facing acute water shortage.

Dheri Hassanabad and Lalkurti are some of the localities, which are not getting water properly to meet their requirements.