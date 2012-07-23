

MULTAN - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued official result of NA-151 by election according to which Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani has won the contest.

The total number of votes acquired by the winner PPP’s Abdul Qadir Gilani and runner up independent Malik Shaukat Hayat Bosan also rose in the official result.

The Regional Election Commissioner Multan Ashfaq Ahmad Sarwar said that the official result along with the details of expenditures made by the candidates on the election would be sent Islamabad and final notification would be issued by the ECP after reviewing their expenditure statement.

According to the details, the total of votes taken by Abdul Qadir Gilani in unofficial result stood at 64340 but it rose to 64364 with an addition of 24 votes in official result. Similarly, the votes taken by Shaukat Hayat Bosan rose to 60779 with an addition of 18 votes from 60761 showed in unofficial result. The results of other candidates, however, remained the same.

The official result showed that the total number of votes polled increased to 1,26,275 with an addition of 42 votes from previous total of 1,26,233. Similarly, the total number of rejected votes went down. In unofficial result this total stood at 1,544 but now it stands at 1502.

A total of 1,27,777 votes were cast in by election with a turnout of 41.50 per cent.

The official result shows that the other candidates including Hakim Moen Uddin got 91 votes, Aleem Chaudhry 177, Shahla Shaheen 63, Ghulam Shabbir Sial 139, Hasnain Bosan 137, Abid Yousuf Jutt 306 and Latif Ansar Lajpal 183.

Relief to public top priorit: The Punjab government is providing a subsidy of Rs4 billion under Ramazan Package for provision of edibles items to the masses at affordable rates.

This was stated by Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Assad Ullah while talking to newsmen during a visit to Ramazan Bazaar here on Saturday.

He said that provision of relief to the masses was the top priority of the Punjab government.

He said that the government had taken result-oriented measures for the purpose.

He stressed upon the officers concerned to serve the people with hard work, responsibility, dedication and honestly.

He warned and said that negligence would not be tolerated in this regards.

He directed the Market Committee Secretary to ensure availability of rate lists of vegetables and fruit at Ramazan Bazaars, so people could get fresh vegetables and fruit cheaper than other districts.

Replying to a question, he said that steps were being taken to ensure provision of benefits of subsidy to the real deserving people of the society. Responding to another query, he averred that no compromise would be made on the quality and quantity of the edibles items at all.