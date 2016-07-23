RAWALPINDI-To celebrate the ‘World Youth Skills Day 2016’ Hashoo Foundation arranged one-day seminar here at Human Development Resource Centre, says a press release issued here yesterday.

The objective of this event was to highlight the issues of unemployment and illiteracy being faced by the youth of Pakistan. “Hashoo Foundation is providing employable skills to youth across Pakistan, enabling them to learn and practice the skills required by the today’s competitive markets. It also provides them livelihood opportunities to get decent jobs and start their own micro-enterprises, especially in the urban and rural areas of Pakistan,” stated Fida Karim – Regional Programme Manager, HF-Rawalpindi.

“Hashoo Foundation focuses on skills-based training so that Youth from under privileged areas can stand out best in their professional lives; also to commercialize their skills in traditional cuisines, Foundation always emphasizes on training areas where they are best at,” said Khair ul Bashr – Senior Project Officer FATA DA Youth Training project, Bashr also shared previous successful statistics with trainees to boost their morale. Sarmad Sultan, a renowned trainer of HF shared his journey of success in hospitality sector as a professional hotelier and highlighted his achievements from a trainee to a professional trainer in Hashoo Foundation itself.