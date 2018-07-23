Share:

Rawalpindi - The workers and leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Sunday reached outside Adiala jail to express solidarity with the imprisoned party leaders.

The female parliamentarians of PML-N, Khalida Mansoor, ex-MNA and Senator Nuzhat Sadiq came from Faisalabad at Adiala jail and led a protest demonstration in front of gate.

Around 100 other party workers participated in the protest.

Khalida Mansoor told the jail officials that she was there to meet the party leaders who have been languishing in the jail but the jail administration refused because it was Sunday, an off day.

Khalida Mansoor said that she wanted to show solidarity to the Sharif family and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Khalida Mansoor also said that the general elections-2018 are going to be a one-sided affair.

Later, the parliamentarians chanted slogans ‘Wazir e Azam Nawaz Sharif, Zulm ky zabty hum nhe manty, Ik wari fer Sher, Nawaz Sharif qadam barhao hum tumahry sath hin, Dokhtar e Pakistan Maryam Nawaz, Zulm ky dastoor hum nhe manty, Subhy by noor hum nhe manty, Vote ko Izzat do and Tari Awaz meri awaz Maryam Nawaz’.

Meanwhile, a rally of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers started from HASCOL Pump at Adiala Road, election office of Faisal Qayyum Malik under the leadership of Malik Faisal Qayum, PML-N candidate from PP-12 and reached outside Adiala jail to express solidarity with the imprisoned PML-N leadership.

Furthermore, the son of Qamarul Islam, PML-N candidate from NA-59 Rawalpindi who is also behind the bars in the same jail led a rally to the jail gates.

Raja Salaar Islam, while addressing the party workers outside the gate said that the Nawaz-led party would win the July 25 general elections.

He said that the party workers would respond to the excesses against party leaders through ballot paper.