Bahawalpur-The contest for NA-174 Bahawalpur V seat is expected among Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi (independent), Makdoom Sami Hassan Gillani (PTI) and Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gillani (PPP).

The total numbers of voters in the constituency is 368276 while 202278 are men and 165998 women. The numbers of registered voters had also increased as compare to the last elections.

A total of 258 polling stations and 773 polling booths have been established for 368276 voters of this constituency. Out of these 258 polling stations, 59 polling stations are for male and 59 polling stations are for female Voters while 140 polling stations are combined. A total of 395 polling booths for male and 378 polling booths have also been established for female voters while 11 polling stations have been declared as sensitive.

In this area Abbasi, Araen, Gillani, Sheikh, Malik, Qureshi, Bhutta, Raees, Sipra, Mahar, Daher and Jut communities have influence on voters and play a vital role for winning candidate.

Politics in the constituency is different from other areas. Politics of this area moved around the Ameer of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi. He was elected MNA from this area more than 3 times from this seat. For winning the election it is necessary for the contestant that he must have the support of Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi. He is supported by Sipra, Qureshi, Gillani,Maher,Raees and Abbasi family.

Prince Bahawal Abbasi Abbasi as an Independent, Raheem Bux as an Independent, Sajid Hussain of Pakistan Qumi Yakjahti Party, Shehreen Arshad as an Independent, Arif Aziz Sheikh as an Independent, Muhammad Saleem Mughal as an Independent, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani of PTI, Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani of PPPP and Malik Khalid Mehmood Babar as an Independent Candidate are contesting for the seat.

Bahawal Khan Abbasi is starting its political carrier from the election. The Abbasi family has become united to save their political position and it is first time in the history that all Abbasi are united. Ameer of Bahawalpur also has the support of Sheikh Community of the area. Sheikh community has a lot of influence in the area. Arif Aziz Sheikh remained MNA from the seat. Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gillani remained MNA from the seat twice with the support of Ameer of Bahawalpur. But this time he is not supported by Ameer of Bahawalpur, and is contesting the election independently. Prince Bahawal khan Abbasi son of Ameer of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi (ndependent), Makdoom Sami Hassan Gillani and Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gillani will remain the major contestants.

Likewise, PP- 253 Bahawalpur IX consists of the urban area of Ahmadpur East, Dera Nawab Sahib and rural areas of Tehsil Ahmed Pur East. The total numbers of voters in this constituency is 180390 while 98064 are men and 82255 are women. Sahibzada Muzammil Abbasi won the election of 2002 and Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi won in 2008 from this constituency. The Abassi family candidate wins the election from this area because this is home town of Nawab family. The turnover remained 41.41% in 2002’s election and 33.89% in general elections of 2008.

In 2013 General Elections, Qazi Adnan Fareed of PML-N was elected as MPA by getting 36,873 votes and with the lead of more than 17 thousand votes. He defeated Umer Dawood Abbasi (independent) who got 19,394 votes out of total 79,169 casted votes.

PP- 254 Bahawalpur X consists of the rural and urban areas of Uch Sharif. The politics of this area is totally based on personalities. People of the area do not give votes on the basis of election campaign or party affiliation.

Makhdoom Iftikhar Hassan Gillani was elected as MPA on the seat so many times due to his belonging to religious family. In 2013 General Elections, Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani of BNAP was elected as MPA by getting 31,926 votes and with the lead of more than 8 thousand votes. He defeated Hassan Askari Sheikh of PPPP who got 23,655 votes out of total 89,656 casted votes.

Parveen Atta (Independent), Zahid Mehmood of PML-N, Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani of PTI, Syed Amir Ali Shah of PPPP, Syed Ishrat Jahania Bukhari of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Syed Ghulam Irtaza Shah Jamali (Independent), Arif Aziz Sheikh (Independent) and Makhdoomzada Syed Umer Raza Gillani (Independent) are participating in the election.