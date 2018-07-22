Share:

LOS ANGELES-Amanda Seyfried wants to be Cher's best friend.

The 32-year-old actress loved getting to spend time with the 72-year-old Hollywood legend while shooting 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' and she hopes to stay in touch with the 'Believe' singer and that she becomes her BFF.

What Amanda loves most about Cher - who portrays her character Sophie's grandmother Ruby in the musical movie - is that she is such a ''woman's woman''.

She said: ''Cher would be a great best friend and, believe me, I am working on her. She's a woman's woman. Everybody should want to be friends with Cher and few are lucky enough to actually be friends with her.'' Amanda also heaped praise on Lily James - who plays the younger version of Meryl Streep's character Donna, Sophie's mother - in the sequel, which is soundtracked by ABBA's songs once again.

Speaking to Psychologies magazine, she said: ''Donna is the heart and soul of 'Mamma Mia!'. We know Meryl as Donna but we don't actually know Donna as a young woman, which is why it's so good that we have a prequel aspect to the sequel. Lily James comes in and blows everyone away with her own portrayal of Donna, and that makes it really unique.''

Amanda - who has a 19-month-old daughter with her husband, Thomas Sadoski - was delighted to reprise her role as Sophie in the sequel because it's such a ''magical'' franchise to be involved in.

She said: ''I've said it before, but it feels magical. To be working on something surrounded by such brilliant music feels completely different to a normal film. There's so much to invest in, and I think the real difference is that the music makes this film stay in your head for a lot longer than a normal movie.''