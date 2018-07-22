Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-The Border Military Police (BMP) and Political Assistant finalised the arrangements for the general elections 2018 in tribal area of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Talking to The Nation, Political Assistant/Commandant BMP Kanwer Ejaz Kaliq Razzaqi pledged to ensure the polling process peaceful and uphold the rule of law. He said 266 officials of BMP/Baloch Levy (BL) would observe their duties from July 22 to 25 throughout the tribal area on 117 polling stations. Five polling stations are without official building and have been established in temporary tents. They include a Risaldar, a Subedar Major, a Prosecuting Sub-Inspector, 9 Jamadar, 18 Dafadar/Naib Subedar, 23 Naib Dadafar/Armourer, 12 Muharrar Head Constable/Hawaldar/Naik and 200 wireless operators, Sarwar/ Sepoy, he detailed.

He added a tehsildar along with a naib tehsildar, nine Qanungo and 35 patwaris would assist and coordinate with the polling staff. To control the force and deal with any emergency situation, tribal area has been divided into two zones. One control room at BMP Line DG Khan and one control room at Sittah have been established for the two zones; control room staff would collect and deliver election results to the headquarters without delay through mobile phones and wireless sets, he said.

He shared two transport sectors had been established, one at Taunsa Sharif for 64 polling stations of NA-189, PP-285/286 and 25 polling stations of NA-190 and PP-287, and one at DG Khan, for 28 polling stations of NA-191 and PP-290, he said. The transport sector Incharge would provide vehicles for mountainous tracks. A total of 144 vehicles including 112 (4x4) pickups, 29 (4x2) pickups and 3 buses while 12 camels have also hired for the transportation of polling material and staff, he said.

Twelve camels have been hired at Rs1000 per day per camel for three days while 30 vehicles including 26(4x4) pickups, 3 vans and one bus would be provided for the Pak Army officials for election duty, he said.

Ejaz said that first time in the history of BMP DG Khan, administration has reshuffled 11 circle officers and 30 officials including SHOs across the Tuman (a specific area of Tumandar System) in tribal area. Even Risaldar BMP DG Khan Khurram Abbas Khosa has been transferred to Rajanpur district as Risaldar BMP Rajanpur. Likewise, Risaldar Nawazish Ali Dareeshik has been transferred from BMP Rajanpur to BMP DG Khan.

“BMP/Baloch Levy personnel and Pak Army officials are on high alert to ensure the successful and peaceful process of casting votes,” Ejaz said.