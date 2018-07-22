Share:

WAZIRABAD/ Gujranwala-Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari on Sunday declared that the Interim government, though, is tasked with holding transparent and impartial general elections, it is also bound to streamline administrative affairs and ensure public welfare.

The caretaker chief minister was addressing a inaugural ceremony of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC) here on Sunday.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Jawad Sajid Khan, Health Secretary Saqib Zafar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Asad Ullah Faiz, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Murtaza Qazi and Dr Mubashar Manzoor Alam were also present on the occasion and who welcomed the CM upon his arrival at WIC.

Dr Hassan Askari said that provision of better healthcare to citizens is one of the basic responsibilities of any government and with inauguration of WIC, people of the entire Gujranwala Division and other nearby districts could now avail modern cardiac-care facilities.

Dr Askari pointed out that the caretaker set-up is mandated with holding the general elections in an impartial and transparent man and streamlining other administrative matters of the province. “Administration of the Punjab province is much more sensitive affair when it comes to terrorism,” he asserted, adding that the government has to see political complaints and resolve them on priority basis to ensure free, fair and impartial elections. He said that WIC was started in 2006 and made functional after 12 years, adding that the credit for making the WIC certainly goes to Health Minister Dr Jawad Sajid Khan who took personal interest to this effect. Dr Hassan Askari regretted that the previous government could not make the hospital functional despite having sufficient time and resources due lack of interest. He said that WIC got importance mainly due to its location in the centre of thickly populated Division of Gujranwala.

The CM said that currently capacity of the hospital is 100 beds which will be enhanced to 250 in the near future. He continued that investment in the education and Health sectors develops nation and the participation of philanthropists will act as catalyst for best modern healthcare to the general public. He also underlined the role of bureaucracy in the success of any project, saying that facilities in WIC will be increased and residential problems of the hospital staff will be resolved on war footing.

Dr Askari underscored that success of any Institution is subjected to the hard work of its staff and quality of facilities rendered to the common man.

Talking about the prevailing political situation, the chief minister said that the caretaker government is performing its duty in a good manner. “There is level playing field for all parties and leaders, if any party or candidate has any complaint and reservation, the caretaker government will resolve it. He said that there are terrorism threats and necessary security is also being provided to candidates of all political parties.

Briefing the CM, the provincial health minister said that that construction of the hospital had been started in 2007 and it took too much time for completion. Now the hospital is completely functional and patients are being provided with modern health and diagnostic facilities round the clock like cardiac emergency, angiography, echocardiography and a modern lab, he infroemd.

Later Dr. Hasan Askari visited the various departments of the WIC and held meeting with doctors and discussed various Issues. He stressed the need for resolution of the residential problems of the doctors as well as paramedical staff. Earlier, he inaugurated Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology and later planted a tree on premises of the hospital.

