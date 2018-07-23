Share:

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz, in her second tweet message from Adiala Jail, has asked PML-N workers to ensure victory of the party by cast votes under every circumstance on the polling day.

The message also narrated lines from the party song about giving respect to vote. She also cited couplet of Faiz Ahmad Faiz “Jiss dhaj sey koi maqtal mein gaya wo shaan salamat rehti hey—Ye jaan to aani jani hey iss jaan ki koi baat nahi.”

It is to remind that rival political parties had taken serious exception to Maryam’s tweet from the prison as jail manual does not allow a prisoner to communicate with the people outside through any device. Particularly, PTI had invited the attention of the caretakers to that matter, but she has made the second tweet in a day.