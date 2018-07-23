Share:

Cornet wins in Gstaad to end title famine

GSTAAD - Top-seeded Alize Cornet of France won her sixth career title by beating Mandy Minella of Luxembourg 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the Ladies’ Championship Gstaad final on Sunday. Minella, playing in her first final on tour at age 32, was seeking to become the third mother to win a WTA singles title in the past year. The 48th-ranked Cornet did not drop a set all week in the Swiss Alps clay-court event to win her first title since January 2016, at the Hobart International. Cornet won five of the 20 break points she held against the 226th-ranked Minella. The 28-year-old Frenchwoman clinched the first set with a drop-shot winner, and saved two set points in the second-set tiebreaker. Cornet said she needed two hours to get past a determined opponent who is only just returning to the Tour after giving birth.–AFP

Chou storms to Singapore Open win

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese badminton star Chou Tien-chen stormed to a 21-13, 21-13 win over compatriot Hsu Jen-hao to clinch the Singapore Open men's singles title on Sunday. Serving deep, cross-court smashes at high speeds, the world number seven easily claimed the first game. Hsu initially looked stronger in the second game, taking an 8-4 lead, but Chou bounced back impressively by winning seven consecutive points. The 28-year-old went on to win easily at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, sealing victory in 43 minutes. "I felt like I had good control at the start," Chou said after the match. "There were several times that Hsu took the lead, but I managed to fight back and I knew when and how to take charge of the game." The win serves as a confidence boost for the upcoming World Championships in Nanjing.–AFP

Jang bags three titles at ITTF World Tour

DAEJEON - South Korea's Jang Woo-jin won the men's singles and doubles titles at the Korea Open Sunday, the first player in the history of the ITTF World Tour event to secure three golds in the same tournament The previous day he had won the mixed doubles by pairing with North Korea's Cha Hyo Sim. On Sunday he partnered Lim Jong-hoon to success in the men's doubles. The number 6 seeds beat the top seeds Hong Kong's Ho Kwan Kit and Wong Chun Ting 11-8, 19-17, 9-11, 11-9. Jang closed the curtain by overcoming China's Liang Jinkun 11-8, 11-9, 11-7, 11-3 in the men's singles final. "This is beyond my expectations. I'm very happy. This would have been impossible without support from fans," he said. Liang said his strategy had been faulty but acknowledged that Jang had "played very well".–AFP

Ravi FC win Gangal Football Championship

ISLAMABAD – Ravi Football Club won the Gangal Football Championship 2018 after beating Ghouri Football Club 1-0 in the final here at ARA ground. It was nerve-wrecking final, as both the teams started the first half on a high tempo and missed a lot of chances to take early lead, as the first half ended goalless. In the second half, Talha stole the limelight by scoring the solo goal of final to help Ravi win the title. Ravi FC were handed winning trophy and Rs 20,000 cash, while Talha was named best player of the tournament (6goals). Ravi FC president Dr Tanweer Ahmed, as per promise, gave Rs 50,000 cash to winners, Rs 5000 to Talha and hosted a grand reception for the champions. Delighted Dr Tanweer said he would soon announce a mega package for the entire squad and team management.–Staff Reporter

Ushna lifts 2nd EAM & SEM Memorial title

LAHORE - Pakistan ladies tennis champion Ushna Suhail lifted the 2nd EAM & SEM Memorial Tennis Championship title after outclassing former number one Sara Mansoor in straight sets in the final played at the Karachi Gymkhana on Sunday. According to information made available here, Ushna was up against Sara Mansoor in the PTF Grade-I Tournament final. Ushna was down two set points in the first at 5-6, but she made a strong comeback to first level the score at 6-6 and then won it 7-6. In the second set, Ushna was down 2-4 once again, but she never lost her heart and started playing aggressively, which helped her level the score at 4-4 and then won the set 6-4 to register title triumph.–Staff Reporter