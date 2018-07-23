Share:

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani has directed the authorities concerned to improve cleanliness at Quid-e-Azam Library and Lahore Zoo.

During his visit to the library and the zoo, the chief secretary interacted with people and asked them about provision of facilities. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Quid-e-Azam Library and Lahore Zoo have historic status and there is a need to highlight their importance. He ordered the archives and libraries secretary to get prepared estimate for repair and renovation of library so that the historic building could be rehabilitated.

He mentioned that orientation sessions should be arranged for students who use this library for preparation of CSS exam.–Staff Reporter

The CS also issued instructions for purchase of furniture for the newspaper section, installation of new air conditioners and opening a canteen. He said the chief secretary said that besides health and education, provision of recreational facilities was also responsibility of the government. He directed the director general for wildlife to ensure international level facilities like lighting effects, latest sound system, installation of signboards and LED for attracting visitors to the zoo. He remarked that there are only few green belts in the zoo and steps should be taken to make it more greener and Parks and Horticulture Authority’s help should be sought for developing more green belts. He said the Punjab government had launched a massive tree plantation campaign this year, setting a target of planting 30 million saplings in three months.

People should be sensitized about benefits of planting trees, he added. The chief secretary ordered Lahore Zoo Director Hassan Ali Sukhera to fill vacant posts, provide uniform to staff, and ensure seating, and drinking water facilities. Hassan Ali said the elephant purchased from Africa at a cost of Rs50 million will arrive in one month. He said that work on establishment of Rs120 million Dinosaurs Park is under way.