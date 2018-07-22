Share:

Microwave Oven is called better half of kitchen. With the help of microwaves oven people can cook more delicious and tastier food, with the short passage of time.

Have you ever asked this question to your inner soul, that a food which is cooked by microwave oven is healthier for our health or not? not at all, a food which is cooked through microwave ovens is highly hazardous to human health. It gives off radiation which are similar to radio waves these waves are turned out by magnetron (a magnetron is device which is used in every microwave ovens to generate electromagnetic waves). Magnetrons turn out EMF with a microwave frequency about 2,450 megahertz. These waves attack the natural polarity of water molecules causing fraction that in turn creates thermal energy.

According to healthcare experts the food that is cooked in microwaves oven loses its important nutritional value about 60 to 90 per cent. Which leads to increase the risk carcinogenic cells in blood, cataract, birth defect, as well as causes infertility in men and several other horrific diseases in human.

It was firstly invented by the Nazi’s for his army troops for cooking method in World War II. Later on it was banned due it’s biological effects by soviet Union in 1976. Soviet Scientists found these waves which are turned out by microwaves decrease the ability of vitamins such as vitamins B complex, vitamins C and E, essential minerals and lipotropics.

Whereas in 1991 the Swiss Doctor Hans Ulrich Hertelmade a research and explained that a food that is prepared through microwave is caused lose of hemoglobins which indicate anemia, fall off in numbers of red blood cells, outturns of radiolyticcompounds, fall off in numbers of white blood cells and increased in cholesterol level.

According to well known scientist, professor Franz Adelkofer, the high frequency of electromagnet wave can causes geno-toxic effects and damages DNA which leads to cancer.

Sicknesses which are caused by microwaves are. Insomnia (sleeplessness), headache and dizziness, nausea, cataract, frequent urination, cardiac diseases, infertility in men, cancer and weakened immune system.

The best way to save the nutritional value of food and make ourselves healthy we must use traditional methods of cooking which have been used by our ancestors.

NAIMATULLAH GADHI,

Khairpur Mir’s, July 3.