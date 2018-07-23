Share:

SimSim has penetrated the market with the mission to digitize cash payments in all sectors i.e. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), universities, government sectors etc. Gone are the days when people used to offer cash to the Qawaals in honour of their performance. Now, SimSim has introduced a new means of payment in the music industry in the form of QR Codes to pay. In a recent event ‘SimSim Sufi Night’, they introduced ‘Digital Salaami’ concept for the very first time in Pakistan. If a follower is willing to offer salami/donation to the artist they can simply scan the QR Code available near the stage, enter the amount and that specific amount will be transferred to the artist’s account instantly. To our amazement, in real time, as everyone was enjoying the Qawaali, it is being streamed live on Facebook. Anyone watching could pay a tribute to the Qawaals by simply scanning the QR code embedded on Facebook live. This is truly revolutionary. A substantial amount was collected that day. Well done SimSim. Kudos.

In this new digital era, what will happen to paper money? Don’t you think that cash will be ultimately digitised?

There is no doubt that digitisation has been an integral part of cash management from a long time. Rapid extension of digital platforms and increase in digital payments around the globe can provide transparency, speed, and security in daily online transactions.

Even if an artist or Qawaal is performing in their lounge, they can still avail this service and get a QR code from the SimSim app. Through which the fans or followers can send them minimum of Re1 as salami. SimSim is playing a major role in reviving the tradition of salami in a modern way by establishing a direct connection between an artist and their followers.

The idea of Digital Salami is novel and especially fascinating in our typically traditional culture of Qawaali. Every music or Qawaali lover will be fascinated with the discovery of such creative thought. Imagine the ease of not having to visit the bank to obtain new crisp bills. This concept has the tendency to change the traditional way of paying salami to the Qawaals. It shows that SimSim mobile wallet is not only for the corporate world but can be used in other aspects of life too.

Following the global trend of digital cash, Pakistan, which is considered as a developing country, is not far behind; local merchants are transforming their day-to-day business transactions digitally.

SimSim can also be used by students to pay their tutors for the online courses or lectures. With this QR code facility they can make payments to their respective teachers without any hassle with just one click of a button.

Normally QR codes are encrypted in such a way that this payment mode is more secure and safe to use in-comparison to the other online payment methods.

SimSim has an aspiration to commence groundbreaking financial services via digital system in order to motivate consumer behavioral change and create a revolution among the society. Additionally, the transactions made through this digital innovation are totally free for both sender and the receiver that embarks successfully on this digital mobile wallet.

Banks in Pakistan charge a custom fee when a user makes any online transactions. SimSim has thought out of the box and introduced this idea of free online payments which will eventually facilitate the common man.

The interesting part is the usage of digital salami at weddings. Think of the hassle in stuffing the envelope with loads of cash in order to give it as salami to the groom and bride. Just imagine paying your salami to the newlywed couple with the QR code behind their wedding card. All donations and salami can be easily tracked as well.

This concept of digital invasion has the capability of changing the age old custom and societal behaviour of doing ordinary payment methods between B2B and B2C. This mode of transaction is more convenient, smart and instant.