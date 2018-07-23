Share:

Whatever will Internet scammers think of next? There’s a report going around the Internet that Rowan Atkinson is dead. There’s a link given, which you are supposed to click for further information, but which gives the scammers all they need to clean out all your bank accounts, mobile accounts and wherever you’ve electronically stored up any money. Not to mention stealing the false teeth out of your mouth while you take a postprandial nap in your favourite armchair.

One wonders why those rumours make us so worried about our own Mr Bean, Ch Nisar Ali Khan. He’s the main horse of the ‘jeep’ group, and if it’s strong enough, and the PTI weak enough, after July 25, he would probably become PM.

His elder brother Iftikhar was a lieutenant-general, which is probably why he’s so trustworthy in the circles which think well of Imran Khan. Those circles think Ch Nisar will make a better PM than Imran Khan, which those circles now realise might not fit the bill. After all, he’s one of the few people in the world who makes Mian Nawaz look intellectual.

It might be interesting to others not supporting the ‘jeep’ group in this election that Rowan Atkinson has also got a political elder brother, Rodney Atkinson is an ultraconservative politician. I suppose that, though he has never expressed the hope, he must hope that the UK would be taken over by the military, and the country set to rights.

The British are an odd people. One little bout of military rule, the Rule of the Major Generals, back in the middle of the 17th century, and they’ve run scared ever since. No backbone. Look at us. No less than four attempts since 1958. And still counting? The British had beheaded a king, and we had hung a Prime Minister. Now we need a ‘jeep group’, but so do they, what with their difficulties over Brexit and so on. Or maybe they would call it a ‘bean’ group.

Still, one can hardly blame Ch Nisar for being obedient. Look at Hanif Abbasi, who got it in the neck over an ephedrine quota. Ephedrine is not murder, so no long black kurta is required. You just need to look sleazy. Still, Hanif Abbasi might have escaped conviction, but for opposing Sh Rashid. It seems that somebody out there wants him to win.

Still, I suppose the other PML(N) candidates should thank their stars they haven’t been found guilty of anything. And the PPP should be thanking its luck that Ali Musa Gilani’s case, which was actually earlier, hasn’t been decided. Ali Musa is the PPP candidate for the seat his father had been disqualified from, when he was being thrown out of the Prime Ministership. There is a difference in the cases. Abbasi has been convicted of having himself misused an ephedrine quota, while Ali Musa was accused of having influenced the Health Ministry into giving an ephedrine quota to two Multan manufacturers.

Ephedrine is called the ‘poor man’s Ecstasy’, and is used both in cough medicines and to get high. Ali Musa, whose brother Ali Haider was kidnapped last election, was fired on this time when he drove past the house of PTI union council chairman Ejaz Dogar. Ejaz Dogar apparently didn’t believe in his chief’s dharna tactic, preferring more direct methods. A follower of the Naeemul Haque school, it seems. In fact, if Imran becomes PM, expect Naeem to combine forces with Dogar to prevent him being punished for the incident.

With Naeemul Haque helping Dogar get off, we probably won’t notice the deal we do with the IMF. Remember the deal Mian Nawaz did back in 2013? It was like World War I, which was the ‘War to End All Wars’. And then World War II happened. And in 2013, we had the deal to end all deals.

The IMF is usually bad news. Like in Haiti. A deal with the IMF meant that fuel prices, on which the government had sat tight since the 2010 earthquake, were raised. The Haitian people rose, rioted, and forced the government to resign, though not before three people were killed in riots. Have we ever had any riots over fuel prices? I’m not talking about riots in which people get shot by police, but those which qualify a peaceful protest.

Of course, in India, no one is dying because of fuel price rises. Sure, farmers are committing suicide, but the latest death was of a farmer killed by a mob in Alwar district, Rajasthan. He was a Muslim, and suspected of transporting cows for slaughter. This illustrates the truism that cows are more important than gas. True, gasoline is not the only gas. There is also methane, which cows also produce in large quantities. Large enough for it to be a greenhouse gas, but not large enough for carbon dioxide not to be a greenhouse gas.

But why are we talking about greenhouse gases? Remember, global warming is just a Chinese conspiracy to stop America becoming great again. You can bet that Donald Trump was not raising the issue of leaks from defective equipment, another major source along with cows of methane, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, at their summit, even though Putin presides over a lot of leaky equipment. Instead, the two bashed the FBI. Well, the ex-KGB man was probably surprised to find that a US President was ready to join the bashing of a great American institution, but that didn’t stop him.