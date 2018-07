Share:

SHARAQPUR - Police claimed to have arrested a fake assistant commissioner with bottles of liquor here the other day.

According to Sharaqpur police, Station House Officer [SHO] Akram stopped a car being driven by a suspicious person. He posed self to be an assistant commissioner of a tehsil but failed to produce any legal document. The police scanned the car and recovered bottles of liquor from it. They arrested the suspect and started further investigation.