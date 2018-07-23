Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab home department has directed the inspector general prisons to constitute a medical board to thoroughly examine former premier Nawaz Sharif after the Adiala Jail authorities’ suggestion regarding his shifting from the prison to hospital on medical grounds.

The IG prisons Sunday conveyed to the home department the latest health condition of NAB convict Nawaz Sharif reported by Maj-Gen Azhar Kiyani of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. The home department instantly wrote to the IGP, directing him to constitute a medical board.

“From the perusal of the examination/recommendations made by RIC Rawalpindi Senior Registrar Dr Hamid Sharif and Executive Director Prof Dr Azhar Mehmood Kiyani, it transpired that the NAB convict needs urgent rehydration in the form of intravenous fluids and hospitalization,” the letter reads. The home department directed the IGP Sunday night to make necessary arrangements immediately for the constitution of a medical board for thorough examination of the NAB convict and submit the report of the medical board immediately to this department for further necessary action, the letter of the IG Prisons’ office said. The Central Jail Rawalpindi superintendent was also communicated for similar immediate action on the matter.

Earlier, a home department official confided to The Nation that the jail superintendent had conveyed to the Punjab government to shift Nawaz Sharif to the hospital on medical grounds. “We have directed the jailer to forward the case in writing along with the doctor’s advice to the provincial government,” he said. The home department, after examining the issue, will order constitution of a medical board on emergency basis. On its recommendations, Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi, after consulting his cabinet members, will give directions to the relevant authorities, the officer said.

A minister, on condition of anonymity, said the caretaker government would even consider the jailer’s application on the issue at night, bearing in mind the intensity of the issue. He said the law, home, health and all other ministers and officers had already been alerted to deal with the matter. He also said the matter might be discussed at Monday’s cabinet meeting scheduled to talk about different matters, including closure of companies facing the NAB. He said NAB convict Nawaz Sharif’s medical issue would be added to the cabinet agenda on Monday.

In a related development, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan is on his way to Islamabad after learning about former prime minister’s health condition.

He has requested the jail authorities to allow him to examine his patient who he has known for 20 years as a medical practitioner.