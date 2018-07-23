Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Punjab Agriculture Department will provide financial and technical

assistance to farmers under a project to develop irrigation system on modern lines in non-canal areas of the province.Spokesperson of the department Najaf Abbas said that assistance will be provided to those farmers who have sufficient quantity of

water and their irrigated area is at least five acres,reported Radio Pakistan.He said that application forms for registration in the scheme can be obtained from office of Deputy Director or Assistant Director, Water Management or downloaded from website wm.agripunjab.gov.pk.