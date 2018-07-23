Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Technology Development Fund (TDF) programme, an initiative of Higher Education Commission, will enhance research-based industrial development to provide right jobs for skilled people thereby stopping the brain drain from Pakistan.

The project would resolve the local problems by technology transfer, new product development, process optimization and successful commercialization, said an official of HEC on Sunday.

Talking to APP, the official said that TDF is an effort to translate vision 2025 of government of Pakistan in the area of industrial development to build knowledge economy through technology transfer.

As the project supports academicians and industry for patent filing, prototype development, initial product development, marketing and licensing of new products, and it has received affirmative response from academicians and industries across Pakistan, he added.

Sharing the details of awarded projects, he said that these are of interdisciplinary nature and engaged 25 different industrial sectors including agriculture sciences, IT and allied with their application in multiple sectors, Nanotechnology, Drug discovery, Industries symbiosis, renewable energy, mining, applied engineering and natural sciences etc.

By the virtue of successful participation and trust of industry, this programme is a promising effort for meaningful industry-academia linkage to commercialize the new and advanced technologies developed through strengthened research culture at Pakistani universities, he added.

He said that it is another reflection of its ambition to support applied research to its next level.

The official further informed that financial support of up to Rs 14 million is extended for successful commercialization of available research.

It is a five year Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) approved project of approximately Rs 3 billion to support the joint venture proposal of academia and industry to ensure industrial scale product development and it’s commercialization, he informed.

A total of 126 proposals /projects have been funded in first two phases covering all regions of Pakistan while the deadline for proposals for third phase is August 30, he said.

TDF as brand name actually enables HEC to win the enormous trust of industrial sector which are not only partnering but providing financial and in kind support for successful commercialization, he concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that TDF has stimulated indigenous industries to avail this remarkable opportunity and add value to their products and services.

Some of the renowned private industries partnered with academia are Sazgar engineering, Engro, Fauji group of companies, Shezan, Metro Habib Cash & Cary, Shafi ResoChem, TCS, Qarshi Industries, Muree Brewery, Starco fans, Saffron, Pioneer Cement, seasons foods, Shama ghee, SUZU, Shakarganj.

Other than private industries and business sector national defense organizations PAEC, NESCOM, HMC, Heavy Electrical Complex, PAF Kamra and other R&D organizations are also partnered to meet national needs.