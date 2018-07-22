Share:

Blood banks are built for the safety of human beings and should supply fine blood to the needy people, but here the case is totally different. According to a recent report, there are so many illegal blood banks that operate in the country which collect blood without screening for diseases. Here I want to draw the attention the public that such kind of blood transfusion in irresponsible manner can have adverse effects to a patient. Diseases like Hepatitis and Aids are among the various threats posed to patients of faulty transfusion. I would like to request the government authorities to take a serious step to ensure that until blood banks meet health, hygiene and safety standards which should be spelt out in detail they must be shut down immediately as a result to safe the nation which is already suffering from poor hygiene.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, July 5.