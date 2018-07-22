Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) urged the government of India to release the political prisoners of Kashmir including its chairman Nayeem Khan who is languishing in Tihar Jail Delhi only for his political ideology for the last one year.

The JKNF spokesperson said while talking to reporters that all the Kashmiri political prisoners irrespective of their party affiliations are facing same kinds of baseless allegations so should be released forthwith. He said that New Delhi is using police, investigative agencies and even judiciary to suppress the genuine voices of Kashmiri people and leaders like Nayeem Khan are in fact representing the majority sentiment of the people so are being made targets of political vendetta.

He stressed immediate release of all political prisoners lodged in various jails within and outside the state. He said India being a signatory to the Geneva Convention on political prisoners has an obligation to respect the rights of prisoners. However, he added, New Delhi has trampled the right of the prisoners as it is doing with the rights of ordinary citizens of Jammu Kashmir.

How New Delhi is treating Kashmiri prisoners was proved when a Kashmiri political prisoner, Ghulam Hassan Malik alias Noor Khan, was denied medical aid on time despite the fact that he was suffering from many ailments in Kotbalwal Jail and finally he passed away the other day.

Ghulam Hassan was shifted to some Jammu hospital from Kot Balwal only after his situation deteriorated to the extent that he breathed his last. National Front paid rich and glowing tributes to Ghulam Hassan of Pehlipora Uri and prayed for his forgiveness, the spokesman said.

He said that continuous incarceration of Nayeem Khan and other political prisoners despite their ailments has put their lives in danger so justice loving people within and outside India must raise their voice against the sheer highhandedness.