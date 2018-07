Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A jobless labourer committed suicide by hanging himself with rope in his house at village Mir Jan Muhammad Talpure, taluka Digri on Sunday. The deceased was 55. He was running a donkey cart to earn livelihood while he had sold donkey cart for paying debt of the bank. After being deprived of livelihood, he committed suicide. His body was brought to taluka hospital Digri for legal formality.