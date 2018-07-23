Share:

NEW DELHI:- Shoaib Malik became the second Pakistan player and 7th overall to reach the 7000 run-150 wicket double at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo in Zimbabwe. The veteran achieved this ' rare' double in the fifth and final ODI of the five-match series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. The all-rounder joins an elite group of 7 players to achieve the rare double in One Day International cricket. Malik, who has been playing for nearly two decades, achieved this feat in his 266th ODI match. After former skipper Shahid Afridi, Malik became the second Pakistani player to script his name in the history books.–Agencies