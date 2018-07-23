Share:

KARACHI - A man died while his minor son was critically injured when a car hit a motorcycle here on Sunday.

Police said that a speedy car knocked down a bike at Northern Bypass in Karachi. Father died on the spot in the accident while his five-year-old was critically injured.

The car driver fled the scene. The body and injured were moved to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded the car and after registering a case against the driver at large have started the efforts for his arrest.