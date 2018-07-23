Share:

Rawalpindi - The Civil Lines police have booked scores of sympathisers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, Hanif Abbasi who had resorted to rowdyism when the verdict against their leader was announced by the anti-narcotics court’s on Saturday.

Dozens of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers staged a protest in the premises of the court in Rawalpindi against party leader Hanif Abbasi’s life sentence. They chanted slogans against the court verdict became violent and tried to stop the ANF officials from arresting the convict. The police have booked Ammad Abbasi, son of Hanif Abbasi , Ziaullah Shah, Sohail, Shoukat Abbasi, Faizan Shah, Asif Shah, Abid Abbasi, Nawaz, Sajid and some 40-50 other party workers under section 147, 440, 186, 153, 149 of the PPC. The case has been registered on the complaint of Court assistant, Ch. Muhammad Qadeer.

The FIR said that the party workers damaged office furniture, building and misbehaved with the officials. A special anti-narcotics court had sentenced Hanif Abbasi to life in the ephedrine case late Saturday, just four days before the general election in the country. The PML-N leader was taken into custody from the courtroom soon after the judge announced the verdict.

It is to mention here that scores of other PML-N workers also staged a protest on 6th Road in Rawalpindi on Sunday against party leader’s life sentence. The protest was led by Senator Chaudhry Tanvir and Sardar Naseem. Later, addressing the media, Senator Tanvir said they rejected the court verdict against Abbasi who was contesting the upcoming election from NA-60 Rawalpindi. Hanif Abbasi was accused of misusing 500kg of the controlled chemical ephedrine, which he obtained for his company, Gray Pharmaceutical, in 2010. The court, in its verdict announced after six years, ruled that 363kg of ephedrine quota could be accounted for, adding that Abbasi failed to provide evidence of utilising the remaining quantity of the controlled drug.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police have finalized traffic plan for July 25, the polling day for election to the national and provincial assembly seats in the country.

Under the plan, no vehicle could be parked within the distance of 200 yards of a polling station. The police, in the wake of terrorism incidents, would keep a check on the vehicles with no number plates and tinted glasses. The traffic police officials have said that every effort would be made to maintain traffic flow in the city even after the election results are announced.