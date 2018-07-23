Share:

LONDON - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said he didn’t catch a glimpse of his wife, Bushra Maneka, until after they were married.

In an interview to a British media outlet, he said that he proposed to her without seeing her because she had never met him without her face being covered with a full veil. The only idea I had of what she looked like came from an old photograph I had seen in her house, he said.

He explained that his bride is a leading scholar and spiritual guide in the mystic Sufi branch of Islam and she will not meet men other than her husband with her face uncovered, nor venture unveiled outside her house, which she rarely leaves.

About his marriage to Reham Khan, he said, “Normally I don’t state anything about Reham, but I will state this: I’ve made some mistakes in my life, but my second marriage has to be the biggest.”

He said that if he does win the election, Ms Maneka will not attend official functions.