LAHORE - Expressing concerns over widening trade deficit, Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Chairman Latif Malik Sunday called for immediate measures to overcome the menace without any further delay.

Talking to representatives of manufacturers and exporters here, he urged the government to take appropriate measures to ensure increase in country's export volume, besides extending facilitate to manufacturers and exporters as being provided in neighbouring countries like India and Bangladesh.

Latif Malik said, "Growth in the country's exports is need of the hour for economic progress and we should utilise all resources to achieve this goal. Trade Development Authority Authority (TDAP)always played a positive role in business community's participation at international trade exhibitions." PCMEA Chairman also urged the government to direct the Commercial Attaches abroad to work for promotion of Pakistani products in international market through their official network, while new elected government after the general elections 2018 should also set priorities in both imports and exports to decrease trade deficit.

The participants of the meeting also discussed three-day 36th International Carpet Exhibition in Lahore this year. Malik said that annual exhibition provided an opportunity to showcase the best of Pakistan's carpets to visitors and customers from around the world. The PCMEA, he mentioned, had invited major countries of the world to participate in the event, adding that Pakistan-made hand knotted woolen carpets in Bokhara, Chobi, Jaldar, Balochi, Sootri, Persian and Kazakh designs were gaining the attention of customers the world over for their high quality and unmatchable prices.

"It is a matter of great pride for Pakistani manufacturers and exporters of hand-knotted carpets that in all corners of the world there are very satisfied customers having trust and confidence in quality and workmanship of Pakistan," he said and added that Pakistani carpets were among the top carpets in the world.

The chairman said, Pakistani carpet manufacturers were working hard to enhance its demand in the international market, and due to the hard work of PCMEA, soft image of the country was being improved day by day.

Latif Malik said that PCMEA had always strived for betterment of Pakistan carpet industry, and he also invited suggestions from manufacturers, commercial exporters and foreign customers to create more awareness among consumers regarding Pakistan-made hand-knotted woolen carpets.

Malik also urged the TDAP to increase the funds for holding the forthcoming exhibition a success.

He said that the PCMEA was trying hard to make the exhibition most successful with the participation of international visitors.

Vice Chairman Qamar Zia, Carpet Institute Chairman Saeed Khan, Member Executive Riaz Ahmed, Senior Member Malik Akbar among others were also present.