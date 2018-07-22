Share:

KHANEWAL-District Police Officer [DPO] Faisal Mukhtar said that ensuring free and fair elections in a peaceful environment is the first priority of police and they would use all of their resources for the purpose. He made these remarks during an address to police personnel at District Police Lines here the other day.

He urged the policemen and police volunteers to perform duty with honesty and provide security to the public on polling day. “No slackness on the part of police officials will be tolerated,” he warned. He added that additional force [police volunteers] would frisk the voters at polling stations for which they had been trained by police.

He advised them not to let anybody enter polling stations without proper frisking, adding “You must remain impartial on election day.”

Speaking to the police officers, the DPO said that election was an important duty for which all of the cops had a crucial role to play for peace maintenance. He said that aerial firing, fire works and arms exhibition was strictly prohibited, and directing the police officers to prevent all the activities banned by the government.

The DPO asked the officers to advise candidates to give instructions to their party workers to avoid violence so that elections could be conducted in a peaceful environment.

CANDIDATES ISSUED

NOTICES

Deputy Commissioner/Chief Monitoring Officer Ashfaq Ahmed Ch is taking action against violation of code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP].

He has issued notices to two candidates of NA-152 and PP-207 Mian Channu constituencies and also to candidates including Pir Aslam Bodla and Amir Hiraj for election code of conduct violation.

The DC said that he would not tolerate violation of the ECP code of conduct in Khanewal district, warning that violators would be dealt as per the law.