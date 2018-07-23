Share:

KHAIRPUR - PPP candidates for NA-210 Javed Ali Shah and PS-32 Nawab Wasan among 10 hurt in attacked of armed persons at Pir Jo Goth on Sunday.

According to details, Sayed Javed Ali Shah and Nawab Khan Wasan and others were passing from Pir Jo Goth in a rally when some unidentified armed men attacked with bricks and lathes and fired upon their rally and broken the mirrors of vehicles, resultantly 10 PPP activist among Sayed Ali Shah, Nawab Khan and Khuda Bux Shambani and other injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, some armed persons attacked on another rally of GDA candidate Dr Abdul Sattar Rajper contesting from PS-34 near village Jan Muhammad Rajper, resultantly five activist of GDA hurt. The injured brought to Mehrabpur hospital for treatment. After the incident Rangers and police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

PML-F leader and candidate of GDA for PS-32 Syaed Muhammad Rashid Shah told media men that PPP activist fired on them. While PPP candidate Syaed Javed Ali Shah alleged that GDA activist attacked on their peace full rally in which 10 people were injured.

Police did not register both cases till filing of the story. Due to alarming situation all 788 polling station of district Khairpur were declared sensitive’s during general election.