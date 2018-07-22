Share:

SADIQABAD-PTI candidate for NA-180 Sardar Rafeeq Haider Leghari is optimistic about his success in the upcoming elections scheduled to be held on 25th July.

Addressing corner meetings at Mauza Daga, Basti Moran, Chak 149/P, Basti Manzoor Samija and UC Raheemabad, he said that 25th July will prove a successful day for the PTI candidates as the party would inflict a decisive defeat on the PML-N and other rival political parties. He said that the public was now determined not to cast vote on the basis of kinship or any other relation, and adding that they would never compromise their future and utilize the power of their vote to establish a ‘New Pakistan’. “People of NA-180 can no longer be fooled by politicians,” he said, and encouraged people to cast their vote to the PTI to lay the foundation of a new era of development and a secure future for their children. He added that the PTI workers had been visiting every house of the area for the party’s election campaign to promote Imran Khan’s ideology. “The people have rejected the corrupt leadership as a result of political awareness,” he noted, and affirming that Imran Khan had won people’s hearts by raising his voice against corruption.