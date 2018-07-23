Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Sunday, disturbing routine life by causing urban flooding, traffic jams, power outages and water shortage. The rains, however, made weather pleasant by decreasing the mercury level.

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D G khan, Bahwalapur, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, D I khan, Quetta, Kalat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing in the morning that followed by heavy rains, submerging roads and streets not only in Northern Lahore but also in posh localities in knee deep water. Roads were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds even hours after stoppage of rains. Many roads were not cleared even till filing of this report late night.

Many vehicles and motorcycles were seen broken down in various areas. Massive traffic jams were witnessed at major roads due to inundation of rainwater on roads, portion of roads and roadsides.

Localities along route of under construction Orange Line Metro Train, underpasses along the Canal Bank Road, Johar Town, Farukhabad, Nabha Road, GPO Chowk, Ali Town, Rivaz Garden, Islampura, Sanda, Nila Gumbad, Prem Nagar, Chuburji Park, Anarkali, Raj Garh, Judicial Colony, Westwood Colony, Sabzazar and Nishter Park were amongst worst affected areas.

High velocity winds and rains caused tripping of more than 150 Lesco feeders, plunging portion of Lahore in darkness. About two dozens’ Lesco feeders could not be restored even till late night.

Power outages affected operation of Wasa tubewells that led to water shortage in various parts of Lahore. Windstorm and rains affected flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport. As many as 13 domestic and international flights were cancelled and another nine were delayed due to bad weather. Overcast conditions, windstorm and rains caused considerable decrease in temperature, providing much needed relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 33 degree Celsius and 27C respectively.

According to the experts, seasonal Low lies over Northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of more rains for Lahore during the next 2-3 days. Rain-thundershowers are expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions ), FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir and at isolated places in Faislabad, Multan, D G Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy falls are also expected at a few places in Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

OUR STAFF REPORTER