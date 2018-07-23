Share:

RCCI to hold IT confernce in August

RAWALPINDI (APP): RCCI is going to organize Financial Technology conference (FinTech) in August. The major purpose of this conference was to promote Information Technology (IT) and to bring awareness among key stakeholders for its use in lowering cost of production and enhancing innovation towards their businesses. This was stated by RCCI President Zahid Latif Khan at a standing committee meeting held at chamber house the other day. Managing Director Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEP) Syed Ali Abbas Hasani, who was key speaker at the meeting appreciated RCCI role in promoting IT industry in the region. He said in Pakistan the IT industry had great potential and urged Government to provide favorable environment in the country for the promotion of IT in different sectors including Banking, Medicine and manufacturing. He said in recent years E-commerce had double its penetration in Pakistan and said this would further grow in coming days. Earlier, President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan apprised the participants about the ongoing activities of the chamber.

He said that IT sector was growing exponentiallin Pakistan. It contributes around more than $2.8 Billion in the country's export and with Governemnt support this can be enhanced to 5 billion dollar in next three years.

The RCCI chief also highlighted key initiatives of RCCI in promoting IT in the region including ICT awards and E-Health Conference.

He said e-commerce was the future mode of conducting business, and would provide an opportunity to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Chairman Committee Raja Umer Iqbal also spoke on the occasion and said that twin cities have 40 percent share of the total business of ICT in the country as many multinational companies had established their offices there.

Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, members of the executive committee and a large number of IT companies’ representatives attended the meeting.

Fish exports up by 14.57pc to $451m

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of fish and fish preparations surged by 14.57 percent during the fiscal year 2017-18 as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The seafood exports during July-June (2017-18) were recorded at $451.026 million against the exports of $393.662 million in July-June (2016-17), showing growth of 14.57 percent, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, Pakistan exported 198,420 metric tons during the period under review against the exports of 155,091 last year, showing growth of 27.94 percent. However, on year-on-year basis, the fish exports from the country declined by 7.31 percent by going down from $29.181 million during June 2017 to $27.047 million in June 2018. On month-on-month basis, the seafood exports decreased by 48.41 percent in July 2018 when compared to the exports of $52.431 million in May 2018, the PBS data revealed. The overall food exports from the country surged by 29.28 percent during the outgoing fiscal year 2017-18.

The food exports from the

country were recorded at $4797.936 million during July-June (2017-18) against the exports of $3711.159 million during July-June (2016-17), showing growth of 29.28 percent.It is pertinent to

mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country surged by

13.74 percent during the fiscal year 2017-18 as compared to the previous fiscal year (2016-17).The exports from the

country during July-June (2017-18) were recorded at $23.228 billion against the exports of $20.422 billion in July-June (2016-17), showing growth of 13.74 percent.Imports into the country

during the period also increased by 15.10 percent by going up from $52.910

billion in FY 2016-17 to $60.898 billion during FY 2017-18.

Based on the figures, the external trade deficit during the outgoing

fiscal year 2017-18 increased by 15.95 compared to last year. The trade deficit

during FY 2017-18 was recorded at $ 37.670 billion against the deficit of

$32.488 billion in FY 2016-17.

Electric fan production rises 7.04pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): Manufacturing of electric fans in the country increased by 7.04 per cent during the first 11 months (July-May) of the year 2017-18, as compared to the same period last year. During the period under review, as many as 2.364 million units of electric fans were produced against the manufacturing of 2.209 million units during the same period in the previous year. According to latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), on year-on-year basis, the production of electric fans witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 277,182 units in May 2018 from 313,037 units in same period of the year 2017, showing a decrease of 11.45 per cent. Meanwhile, the country exported 1,380,000 units of electric fans during the year 2017-18 against the export of 1,526,000 units during the same period of last year showing a decline of 9.57 per cent. In terms of value, the export of electric fans also witnessed a decrease of 9.84 per cent as the value decreased from $29.054 million in July-June 2016-17 to $26.194 million in Jul-June 2017-18.

On year-on-year basis, the export of fans plunged by 37.97 per cent, as during June 2018, 150,000 fans worth $2.33 million were exported against 210,000

electric fans valuing $3.75 million.

AJK government to announce tourism policy shortly

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government will soon announce the first ever Tourism Policy. According to official sources of tourism department, the public-private partnership has been encouraged in the proposed policy to boost tourism, Radio Pakistan reported. The sources said that Azad Kashmir is beautiful area that has huge potential for tourism as it possesses varied landscape and climate added that areas of Mirpur and Bhimbar are tourist destinations in both summers and winters. The sources further informed that AJK has many historical and religious sites like Sufi shrines, forts and archeological sites. Forts dating back to the Mughal, Sikh, and Dogra rule include Baghsar Fort, Ramkot Fort, Muzaffarabad Fort and Mangla Fort. These sites are not only tourist attractions but also a source of knowledge for researchers studying ancient civilizations,sources added.