LONDON:- Russell Brand has become a father for the second time. The 43-year-old comedian and his wife Laura - who already have 20-month-old Mabel together - welcomed another daughter into the world earlier this month and couldn't be happier. A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Obviously they are over the moon, and Russell will no doubt be gushing about her whenever he next performs stand-up. ''But they did not want to make a big announcement.''

The couple also stayed quiet throughout 31-year-old Laura's pregnancy but last month they were pictured as they walked near their home in Henley-On-Thames, Oxfordshire, South East England, and the blonde beauty's huge baby bump couldn't be concealed.