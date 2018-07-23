Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies Sunday chalked out security plan for election day.

Pak Army, Rangers and police officers and personnel would perform duties across the city to maintain the law and order situation of the city.

According to the consolidated security plan of the security agencies revealed that the total four Pakistan Army soldiers, two rangers personnel would perform duties at each polling station while police officials and personnel would perform duties in three categories.

As many as 21 officers of the Colonels, 42 Majors along with 19,522 personnel would perform duties in the metropolis. On the other side, 9,776 rangers officers and personnel would perform duties along with the army troops and police. Some 9,448 police personnel and officers would perform duties at the 1,181 highly sensitive polling stations of the city. 10864 cops would perform duties to maintain the security situation of 2,716 sensitive police stations. 1,982 police personnel would perform their duties at some 991 police stations. According to the security plan Pak Army troops would deployed inside the polling station while rangers personnel would present outside the polling station while police covers the entire areas outside the police stations.

Police claimed have deployed 100,599 officers and personnel were deployed across the province while around 30,000 police personnel would perform their duties during election day. According to the police security plan total 10,657 personnel have directed to perform their duties on patrolling across the province while 2,933 cops would patrol in the metropolis.

Similarly, 7,104 cops have been directed to patrol on motorbikes in the province while 1,955 personnel deputed for Karachi motorbike squad of the police. The report also said that the total 3,900 police personnel and officers are directed to stay for emergency backup across the province. As many as 2405 personnel and officers would perform duties for monitoring Election Day duties.

Meanwhile, it has also been directed to Bomb Disposal Squad to perform duties to avoid any untoward incident while ambulances of various welfare organizations have also been directed to station within a kilometer of each polling station to provide the relief in case of emergency situation.