MULTAN - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday declared he would change the fate of South Punjab, launch metro bus project for Bahawalpur and build Nishtar-11 in one year if he came to power.

Addressing an election rally here, he claimed PML-N would win the elections despite all obstacles being created in its way. He said PML-N was being pushed to wall, but they would demolish these walls to save the country.

The PML-N president warned if interruption in the elections was not stopped, people’s flood would wash away those committing this crime. He declared he would continue to struggle against those blocking the way of vote. He maintained the sanctity of vote was being violated and vowed he would fight those who were doing so. “I’ll go to any extent to thwart rigging plans,” he warned. He asked the voters to remember just Nawaz Sharif on July 25 instead of looking at candidates.

He said Imran Khan accused him of committing corruption in Multan Metro project. “If corruption worth just one penny is proven, I’ll quit politics,” he declared. He said his government set up a burn unit in Multan, established four universities and carried out many other projects. He averred Pakistan did not belong to Pajero group; rather it was owned by millions of those poor people who did not have even a broken bus to travel. He said when Nawaz Sharif constructed the motorway, the critics said he spent billions of rupees on this road. “Had the motorway not been constructed, today people would have been in queues to buy tickets for travel on GT Road,” he added.

He lashed out at Imran Khan and said he turned KP into rubbles. He said: “Imran Khan granted the contract of Peshawar Metro project to a blacklisted company and wasted the nation’s Rs 40 billion whereas I saved hundreds of billions of rupees,” he claimed. He said Imran Khan’s Multan public meeting was a failed show and the people would bury his politics on July 25.

He asked the people to vote for PML-N on July 25. “Your vote will bring Nawaz, Maryam and Hanif Abbasi out of jail,” he asserted. He said the verdict against Hanif Abbasi was injustice. He claimed the decision was scheduled to be announced in August, but it was awarded just three days before the election. He said Sheikh Rasheed knew he would lose the election with the margin of 70,000 votes. He said the Election Commission took the right decision to postpone election in NA-60. He said Zardari and others were asked by NAB to come after the elections, but decisions against PML-N are being given at midnight.

He said Nawaz Sharif was being treated as an enemy of Pakistan. He said Nawaz Sharif ended loadshedding, rejected Clinton’s multi-billion dollars offer and conducted nuclear tests against India and strengthened the country’s economy. “Instead of recognising his national services, he was sent to jail,” he lamented.

He disclosed: “Turkish President Erdo?an called me yesterday and asked me what I can do for you. I asked him to pray for us.” Erdo?an said he is praying for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam,” he added.

Senior PML-N leader Javed Hashmi, speaking on this occasion, said although Nawaz Sharif was sent behind bars, his voice was still higher than Adiala Jail. He said Nawaz was his leader, is his leader and will always remain his leader. He alleged the worst-ever pre-poll rigging was being committed to bring blue-eyed people to the power, but PML-N would thwart all plans.