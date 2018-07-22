Share:

NOWSHERA VIRKAN: Campaign of the upcoming general elections is at its peak. Social media has become a useful tool for politicians to campaign for elections. They on different social networking sites are striving hard to woo people to cast their votes to them.

All the political parties have opened their accounts on social media sites, especially at Facebook and Twitter and are using these platforms as a launching pad for electioneering. They are uploading pictures of different political activities on social media to maximize public support. The parties have also hired the services of IT experts for the purpose as it is the fastest way of disseminating messages to millions of people. The election campaign in Nowshera Virkan has got a significant boost by social media and a positive turn out is expected on polling day. The social media has also helped create political awareness among the masses. Besides, it is the cheapest way for electioneering.

Fake AC held with liquor

SHARAQPUR: Police claimed to have arrested a fake assistant commissioner with bottles of liquor here the other day.

According to Sharaqpur police, Station House Officer [SHO] Akram stopped a car being driven by a suspicious person. He posed self to be an assistant commissioner of a tehsil but failed to produce any legal document. The police scanned the car and recovered bottles of liquor from it. They arrested the suspect and started further investigation.