Share:

ISLAMABAD - Thanks to Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan, the medal-winning national judokas are set to miss upcoming Asian Games .

The POA has already deprived Pakistani judokas of taking part in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku and Indoor Asian Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan and now once again, they will be deprived of Asian Games’ participation.

Talking to The Nation, PJF vice president Masood Ahmed said: “Our athletes were also denied to take part in the Commonwealth Youth Games, where Qaiser Khan and Marrium were supposed to represent the country. The abilities of Qaiser, who is at his peak, is known to all but the POA is actually punishing judokas just for the past misunderstandings.

“Everybody is fully aware about the fact that Pakistan judokas are performing exceptionally in international events and winning laurels for the country. It would be highly unfortunate if the POA denies national judokas to appear in the Asian Games as in such limited resources and highly thin financial grant, the PJF has been doing wonders and helping the athletes win laurels for the country at every given event.

“We request POA chief Gen Arif to have mercy on judokas and let them appear in Asian Games and other inter international events, as it will serve POA and the country and it will attract others to start taking interest in learning this beautiful game,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that after getting frustrated with step-motherly treatment rendered by POA, Pakistan Army Sports Directorate also wrote an eye-opening letter to the POA president, where his attention was drawn towards Army’s contributions towards Pakistan sports. The sources in Army Sports Directorate on condition of anonymity have confirmed that a letter has been written to the POA and PSB, seeking the reasons behind step-motherly treatment being rendered to Army athletes.

“Army is a nursery of producing top class athletes and investing heavily on different sports while in return, their coaches and athletes are bringing laurels at international front,” the letter read.

The letter mentioned that overall standard of sports has been declining, owing to many reasons, which have been discussed in detail in a seminar held under the auspices of POA in December 2016, however, most important is that any sport will flourish only, if it gets into winning ways.

The letter further mentioned that considerably a huge contingent was proposed by POA to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for Asian Games while chances of direct qualification to Olympics and in any international sports/athletes event are very weak, whereas only real ray of hope lies in Shah Hussain Shah, who qualified for Olympics 2016, but he is still in a doubt, whether he will join the Asian Games squad or not.

The letter mentioned that Army Sports Directorate has claimed that they have nothing to do with sports politics, neither have they interfered in the selection of athletes for national teams nor they have ever requested for inclusion of athletes/officials in any squad to either POA or any federation.

The Army Sports Directorate feels medal hopes Shah Hussain Shah and Qaiser Khan, who have great record of performing exceptionally at different international events in last four years with many medals in their account, deserve to be in Pakistan contingent for Asian Games .

Now the time is high when Pakistan Sports Board and Acting PM should take serious notice of the POA’s injustices with the national athletes and provide justice to them. It is national issue and no one should be allowed to play with future of the athletes and deprive them of winning medals for the country.