LAHORE - Ulema of various schools of thought met PML-N President and former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday and announced complete support to the party in the next election.

The Ulema also offered dua for early recovery and long life of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, who is under treatment for her cancer disease in London at present.

Talking to Ulema, Shehbaz Sharif said present day challenges to the country call for concerted efforts and holistic approach. He said his mission had always been prosperity and development of the country and see a purely Islamic welfare. The PMN-N president said it is high time to look inward to know the factors that have brought us today even lower to the countries like Bangladesh in terms of economy. He said the Muslims struggled against imperialistic forces and the Hidus for the sake of having a separate homeland where they have an equitable system which would provide equal opportunities and benefits to everyone. But the goal is still far away, he said adding, his only objective of life is do anything for the country and he always pursued that goal. He said getting power is not his aim but to spend every drop of blood and energy for the sake of country. He said his past is evident of services to the masses and he is determined to serve the people and the country again. He said the history will not forgive us if failed to pick up the right direction today to defeat the multiple challenges.

Shehbaz Sharif said one who does not believe in Khatme Nubuwat is not a Muslim but other parties have awarded tickets to the persons who played role in amending the oath of parliamentarians on this faith. And it was the PML-N which desisted from awarding ticket to one about whom a little bit of suspicion was found about playing any role in that controversial amendment.

The PML-N President also expressed concern at the silence of the international community over the killings in Held Kashmir and Palestine.