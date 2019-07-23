Share:

Rawalpindi-A ‘most wanted’ criminal Arshad Langraw was held by police with assistance of Federal Investigation Agency officials as he landed at the New Islamabad International Airport here on Monday, a police spokesman said.

The notorious criminal, who is a proclaimed offender and wanted by police in more than 54 cases of double murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, rape and terrorism, returned from United Arab Emirates after remaining in self-exile for more than one year, he added. The gangster was moved to police station amid tight security for further investigation, he said.

“The culprit’s name had been put on the blacklist by the police,” said Superintendent of Police Potohar Division Syed Ali during briefing to the CPO at his office.

He told the CPO that Arshad was involved in a firing incident taken place in Judicial Complex in 2018, in which two men, Mati Ullah and an attacker Sitar Khan were killed. He said that Civil Line police had registered a case against him under murder and terrorism charges. The SP said that the gangster managed to escape from police custody as he was being produced before a court of law in the Judicial Complex in April 2018. Earlier, he was held by personnel of law enforcement agencies during a search operation in limits of PS Race Course, he said.

CPO Capt (R) Faial Rana said that the police must nab every proclaimed offender and present them in the courts to decrease crimes. The community has appreciated the accomplishment of Rawalpindi Police in this regard, he said, adding that the approach Rawalpindi Police was taking under efficient command of CPO Faisal Rana to apprehend dangerous criminals and eradicate crimes by utilizing modern technologies was producing positive results already in very short time in shape of the good progress and arrests of heinous absconders and proclaimed offenders.

Meanwhile, Murree police apprehended 4 suspects involved in a shootout in a hotel. The accused were shifted to police station for interrogation. The accused were identified as Abdul Wahab, Saddam, Waqas and Nabeel Waheed.

In a statement, the CPO said that nobody would be allowed to take law into his or her hands. He also ordered SP Saddar Rai Mazhar to hold inquiry into the incident and submit report.

According to police spokesman, a gun battle took place between two groups in a hotel’s parking in Murree. The groups were identified as GSF group and Boxer group.

He said that police on information rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area. He said that CPO also snubbed Murree police for not adopting a proper mechanism of checking the vehicles entering into resort leading to provide a chance to criminals to carry weapons inside the vehicles. He said CPO ordered police to enhance pickets on all the entry and exit points of Murree to avoid occurrence of such incidents in future.