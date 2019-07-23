Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi presided over a high level meeting to review progress of all federally funded projects executed by SIDCL.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was also present on the occasion. Sualeh Farooqi, Chief Executive Officer of SIDCL highlighted the efforts of SIDCL for improvement of infrastructure in Sindh in general and Karachi in particular under the vision of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The SIDCL CEO informed that SIDCL completed phase-I of the 21km dedicated corridor of Green Line BRTS along with OCC building and bus depot with approximate saving of Rs 1 billion. He further mentioned that civil works of phase-II are under process which includes construction of 1.1 km underpass; 462-meter underground bus terminal and 1.5 km common corridor from Guru Mandar to Municipal Park on MA Jinnah Road.

The CEO informed the President that the Sindh government recommended construction of at-grade common corridor on MA Jinnah Road with priority signalling, and detailed feasibility and design is being completed by SIDCL’s consultants.

Describing the operations of Green Line BRTS, President was informed that federal government allocated Rs 2.5 billion in current financial year for operations of Green Line against PC-I cost of Rs 10.9 billion. The CEO informed that SIDCL will float RFP which is in final stages, enabling management to kick start procurement of fleet of 65 diesel-hybrid buses and IITS equipment for Green Line service.

The president was subsequently briefed on status of schemes under Karachi Package.

The CEO informed during first quarter of current financial year; SIDCL will complete three major schemes of infrastructure improvement which include 8.1 km long Manghopir Road from Jam Chakro to Banaras Chowk; 6.9 km Manghopir Road from Banaras Chowk to Nishter Road, 6.4 km Nishter Road from Teen Hatti to Napier Road and construction of three flyovers along Sher Shah Suri road at Sakhi Hassan, Five Star and KDA roundabout. President was briefed that procurement of 50 fire tenders and 2 water bowzers will also be completed during current financial years which will upgrade KMC’s firefighting system.

Discussing new schemes, Alvi was informed that three new schemes have been approved under PSDP for 2019-20, which include construction of road from Dumlotte wells upto education city Malir; construction of road over Malir Band from Dada Bhoy Town to PNS Mehran and Construction of Flyover on Jinnah Avenue (M-9).

The CEO mentioned that Rs 5 billion had been allocated under PM Program in Sindh for various development schemes in thirteen districts of Sindh.

President was informed that SIDCL is also closely coordinating with ministry of climate change for facilitating Clean Green Pakistan campaign initiatives in Sindh.

SIDCL CEO informed that SIDCL approached NDMA to avail Rs 700 million grant through Risk Management Fund by earmarking matching grant of Rs 300 million. This will enable SIDCL to utilise funds in drought hit areas and strengthening local agencies with modern disaster recovery tools, he added.