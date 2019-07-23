Share:

LAHORE - Famous British-Pakistani businessman Aneel Mussarat called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and announced establishment of a hospital in every division of the province in partnership with the provincial government.

Anil said that modern hospitals will be established in areas facing shortage of healthcare facilities so that patients could get modern facilities near their homes. Modern emergencies and trauma centres will be established in these hospitals and the local community will be given ownership of the medical institutions, he said, adding that it was sanguine that Punjab was moving in the right direction and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was serving with commitment and hard work.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were also happy with the practical measures taken for public welfare and they will move side by side with Usman Buzdar in this journey.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister appreciated the announcement by Aneel Mussarat about establishing hospitals in nine divisions of the province and reiterated that the government is committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to the general public. He said the Punjab government is following a comprehensive programme on provision best treatment facilities to the common man and said that Nishtar-II hospital project is being completed in Multan with the cost of billions of rupees. Similarly, work is in progress on a cardiology hospital project in DG Khan. Meanwhile, mother-and-child hospitals are being set up in remote areas of the province, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the collaboration of the private sector will be welcomed in the health sector. The investors should take maximum benefit of investment-related opportunities and Punjab government will provide the best available facilities to them. investors are VIPs for us in the new Pakistan and our doors are open for them. He said that no one could dare to extort commission or mint any bribe in the rapidly changing Pakistan of today. Similarly, any investment-related file will not succumb to any bureaucratic snafu and investors will be provided necessary assistance at every level, the chief minister concluded.

The principal secretary and spokesman for CM, secretary of specialised health & medical education and secretary C&W were also present on the occasion.

IMRAN KHAN’S ADDRESS

IS VOICE OF EVERY

PAKISTANI: BUZDAR

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s historic address to a large gathering of expatriate Pakistanis at Capital Arena One Stadium of Washington DC is the voice of every Pakistani. This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of expatriate Pakistanis who have warmly welcomed their beloved leader. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the message of hope and good future while setting a praiseworthy example of austerity and simplicity, he added.

CM FELICITATES

USMAN UMER

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Usman Umer on winning the 12th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Championship adding that he has brought laurels home. The nation is proud of the success of Usman Umar who has won the title with hard work and commitment, he added.