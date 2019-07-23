Share:

Lahore - The KEMU Department of Neurology in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Neurology has arranged a special sitting to commemorate World Brain Day.

According to a press release on Monday, as chief guest KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masud Gondal graced the event held under the chairmanship of Prof Ahsan Numan.

Eminent neurologists turned up as guest speakers and panel experts in the function to mark the day which is dedicated to migraine. Prof Athar Javed, Prof Ahsan Numan and Prof Naeem Kasuri and shed light on clinical aspects of migraine.

The speakers laid stress on creating awareness through arranging seminars and other events for early diagnosis and proper treatment.

Prof Gondal appreciated the efforts of neurology faculty and laid stress on holding such events to raise awareness about the disease.

In a statement in connection with World Brain Day, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud, head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences at LGH, has stressed the need for taking migraine seriously. “Pain in the half head (migraine) can taken over all the head and eyes in case of being severe and it should be taken seriously,” he said while talking about migraine to which the World Brain Day is dedicated.

PINS head says every 7th citizen suffers from migraine

He pointed out that every 7th citizen is the patient of this disease and everyone should give importance to this problem from the day one. He said women are more vulnerable to the migraine and they do not take it seriously.

He cited imbalanced diet, noise pollution, irritating lights, distorted conversation, neck pain, depression and allergy from any edible are as the causes.

“In men smoking and alcohol are the main causes of migraine,” he said calling upon the media for creating awareness about the disease.

About symptoms of migraine, Prof Khalid said attention should be given to weakness in one leg or arm and vision complications.

He said the patient of migraine is unable to work properly for some hours or even up to two days

“It is needed that immediate CT scan or MRI be conducted so that proper treatment can be started.

He advised proper breakfast to go to work and avoiding foods having amino acid which mostly prevails in mead, cheese, coke, peanut and chocolate. He added immediate treatment should be started so that other complications could be averted.

He also suggested checkup their blood pressures regularly and save themselves from the quacks by taking medical care from the regular doctors. He called for not depending on on tea and coffee.