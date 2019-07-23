Share:

Four cases have been registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders for holding rally in Faisalabad without permission.

Along with Maryam nawaz , 3 other ames of Captain (r) Safdar, Mohammad Zubair and wife of Rana Sanaullah have also been included in the cases, according to details.

Earlier on July 21, Maryam Nawaz led a rally to Faisalabad and said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is taking its last breath.

She had also announced to launch protest campaign across the country for the release of her father Nawaz Sharif and [to restore] “the rule of the law” in the country.

“The protest will also be staged against the stealing of the public mandate and imposition of a selected [prime minister],” she added.