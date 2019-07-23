Share:

ISLAMABAD - The export of cement during the financial year 2018-19 witnessed increase of 21.94 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The cement exports from the country were recorded at $271.726 million during July-June 2018-19 as against the exports of $ 222.841 million during July-June 2017-18, showing growth of 21.94 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. In terms of quantity, the export of the cement witnessed an increase of 40.41 percent from 4,562,634 metric tons to 6,406,418 metric ton, according to the data. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cement exports, however witnessed decline of 29.17 percent during the month of June 2019 when compared to the same month of last year.

The cement exports in June 2019 were recorded at $ 11.556 million against the exports of $16.315 million in June 2018, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the exports of cement also witnessed decrease of 32.22 percent in June 2019 when compared to the exports of $17.050 million in May 2019.