Lahore - Provincial Coordinator for Polio Eradication Salman Ghani briefed Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem about a comprehensive plan to fight polio, a handout said on Monday.

“Prepared by the primary and secondary health department, the plan comprises short, medium and long term measures to eradicate polio,” Salman said .

“Due to effective steps, the result of environmental samples from Lahore and Multan was negative in June. Polio virus did not cause disability in the cases reported from Lahore and Jehlum because of better coverage of vaccination,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary stressed the need for concerted efforts to combat the crippling disease. “There is a need to work with national spirit to eradicate polio once and for all,” he added.

The chief secretary warned against lethargy, saying: “There is a dire need to step up efforts and laxity would intolerable. Hardworking officers would be encouraged while the negligent persons would be punished.

600 vaccinators recruited for improving quality

He stressed: “Dependence on volunteers should be minimised to ensure quality in anti polio drive. People’s cooperation is of key importance. All departments concerned should play their active role for the cause. “

Separately Yousaf Naseem Khokhar chaired the 42th meeting of Board of Governors of Quaid-e-Azam Library, which formed three committees to prepare recommendations for improvidng the library.

Six-member executive committee, three-member promotion committee and six-member books selection committee would prepare recommendations for administrative and financial matters of expansion, upgrade, digitisation, selection and purchase of books, promotions and recruitment of staff.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said full guidance should be provided to students preparing for CSS exams.

He directed the PITB chairman to start digitisation so that maximum people could be given access to books.

He stated a survey should be conducted before purchase of new books, keeping in view requirements of library members. He issued instructions to establish a separate section for research scholars.

He also visited different sections and inquired people about quality of services being provided to them.

On students’ complaints, he issued orders to increase the number of newspapers and magazines and purchase new editions of books. The meeting was attended by Asghar Nadeem Syed, Amjad Islam Amjad, secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.