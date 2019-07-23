Share:

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Zafar assured businessmen that the city administration would provide all kind of support and assistance for converting Rawalpindi into a model city and sought their suggestions and recommendations for improving the face of the city and reviving its glory.

While addressing at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Industry on Monday, he said that the ‘Glorious Rawalpindi’ project would enhance the city’s beauty and restore its historical condition. He added that recommendations of the chamber members regarding traffic issues and encroachments were practical while problems could only be solved through mutual cooperation.

Necessary steps for construction of Daducha Dam could be started in the upcoming fiscal year to end water shortage in Rawalpindi, he said. However, the commissioner urged the people and industrialists of Rawat Industrial Estate to avoid rumours with respect to land acquisition near the industrial estate. I will visit the area next week and will brief the local community and their concerns will be resolved on the spot, he added.

The Ring Road project falls under mega category and we are working with key stakeholder, the chamber and traders, for establishment of model wholesale markets, relocation of cottage industry and housing societies near ring road, he added.

The RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem said that the chamber being member of the task force was actively working for the revival and beautification of the city.

He said that RCCI already had signed a memorandum of understanding with PHA aiming to revive and revitalise the glory of Rawalpindi by renovating, reviving and preserving its historical buildings, bazaars, walls and sites. We can promote religious tourism through better infrastructure and special bus service to Panja Sab, Hasanabdal, Katas Raj Chakwal and Buddhist Stupa near Taxila, he added.

It is our collective responsibility to make the city clean and good looking for non-residents of the city including tourists, he further added.

Chairman ‘Glorious Rawalpindi’ project Asad Mashadi during a detail presentation recommended ways and means to address traffic congestion, encroachment, waste management, new spots for food streets, relocation of whole sale markets, beautification plan under Lai Expressway and also proposed new ideas at entry and exit points of the city.