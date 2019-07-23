Share:

LAHORE - Yasar Adnan, a student of the Lahore Grammar School, Johar Town branch, and his team won second position in the World Scholar’s Cup, an international debating contest. The competition was held in Astana, Kazakhstan in July 2019. Yasar’s team secured the second position amongst teams from 100 countries. He also secured overall third position in parliamentary debating while competing against 1,500 participants. As a result, Pakistan’s team has been nominated to participate in ‘The Tournament of Champions’ which will be held at The University of Yale (USA) in November 2019. Yasar said he was thankful to Allah Almighty and his parents and teachers on this achievement and it would be an honour for him to represent Pakistan at another international forum.