The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday directed all successful candidates of tribal districts of ex-Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) to submit details of expenses incurred by them in elections.

According to a press release issued by the Commission on Monday, the successful candidates of general and reserved seats have been asked to submit the details to their respective returning officers by 30th of this month.

The Commission will not issue official notification to the candidates till submission of election expenditure.