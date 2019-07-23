Share:

La Liga club Real Betis announced on late Monday the signing of French midfielder Nabil Fekir from Olympique Lyonnais on a 4-year contract.

''The French international has signed a contract until 2023 with the Green and White club. In this way, Fekir becomes the fourth team signing for the season 2019/2020,'' the Spanish club said in a statement on its website.

The 26-year-old midfielder made his first team debut with Olympique Lyonnais in 2013. He scored 69 goals and made 46 assists in six seasons for the French club.

Fekir also scored two goals in 21 appearances for his nation while he was also part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner France squad in Russia.